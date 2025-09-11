National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) versus Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Head-To-Head Review

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Vision and Reborn Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 0 4 6 0 2.60 Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00

National Vision currently has a consensus target price of $24.73, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given National Vision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Vision is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $1.82 billion 0.98 -$28.50 million ($0.18) -125.67 Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 2.20 -$4.81 million ($2.18) -1.11

This table compares National Vision and Reborn Coffee”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reborn Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Vision. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reborn Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of National Vision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision -0.75% 3.56% 1.49% Reborn Coffee -152.76% -995.56% -118.07%

Risk & Volatility

National Vision has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Vision beats Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

