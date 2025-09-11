Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BWS Financial Analyst Says

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Arete started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Nebius Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.84 and a beta of 3.55.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

