Needham & Company LLC Increases Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $12.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PL opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 19.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.