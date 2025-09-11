Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,247.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix has a 12-month low of $660.80 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 50,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

