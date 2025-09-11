Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) versus Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Financial Contrast

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Neuphoria Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuphoria Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Anixa Biosciences N/A -68.17% -60.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuphoria Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuphoria Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,616.96 -$15.49 million N/A N/A Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 463.21 -$12.55 million ($0.38) -7.95

Anixa Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Neuphoria Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Neuphoria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Neuphoria Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Neuphoria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neuphoria Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuphoria Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neuphoria Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.01%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than Neuphoria Therapeutics.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Neuphoria Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics



Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Anixa Biosciences



Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

