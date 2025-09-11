NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 65,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

NevGold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

About NevGold

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.

