NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.93 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.94). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.96), with a volume of 591,439 shares.

Specifically, insider Will Hobman sold 66,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70, for a total value of £46,437.30.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of £302.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.98, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

