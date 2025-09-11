NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEXT. TD Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NextDecade Price Performance

NextDecade stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NextDecade by 137.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in NextDecade by 88.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 102.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 21,395.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

