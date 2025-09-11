NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

