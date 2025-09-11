NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

NKE stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,682,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 353,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,769 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 30,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

