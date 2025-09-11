NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $4,161,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 190,397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NMI by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NMI by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The company had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

