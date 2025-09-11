NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in NMI were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NMI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NMI by 15.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NMI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NMI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.