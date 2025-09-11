Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 350 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norcros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 362.50.

NXR opened at GBX 257 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6,589.74 and a beta of 1.39. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 184.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 304.

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norcros had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norcros will post 31.3118812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norcros news, insider James Eyre sold 18,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300, for a total transaction of £56,253. Insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

