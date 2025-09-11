Nova Ltd. $NVMI Stake Raised by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Nova were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $278.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.35. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $291.99.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

