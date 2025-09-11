Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NVO opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,341 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,576,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,998,000 after acquiring an additional 187,789 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001,898 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,202,000 after acquiring an additional 617,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

