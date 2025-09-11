Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OII. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OII opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,109.24. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 62.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

