Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of LPRO opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.83.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
