Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,596,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 1,674,646 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Open Lending by 1,815.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 339,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Open Lending by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

