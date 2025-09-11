Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amrize from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Amrize Stock Down 0.7%

AMRZ opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amrize has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.25).

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other news, CFO Ian A. Johnston bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $500,955.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,482.24. The trade was a 153.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 545,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.96 per share, with a total value of $26,138,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,542,000. The trade was a 60.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,124,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,225,260 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

