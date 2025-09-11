Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 42.7% After Dividend Announcement

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $341.23 and last traded at $344.60. Approximately 58,304,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 12,320,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 80.42%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,692,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

