Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.23.

Oracle Stock Up 36.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average is $188.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

