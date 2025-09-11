Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $28,651,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

