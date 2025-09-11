Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

