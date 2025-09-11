Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1,506.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 16.13%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 92.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,486.68. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.