Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Sells 760 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.79 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.16.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.