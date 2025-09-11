Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. 72,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 181,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.28.
Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.
About Pasithea Therapeutics
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.
