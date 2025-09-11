Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. 72,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 181,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

About Pasithea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Free Report ) by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.