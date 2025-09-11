Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after purchasing an additional 657,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after purchasing an additional 581,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $133.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.76. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.20 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

