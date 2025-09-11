PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.8182.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. New Street Research lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Shares of PDD opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.3% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PDD by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

