Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTU. UBS Group upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.
