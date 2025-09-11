PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $158.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,330,594,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after buying an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $460,110,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.66 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.75. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

