Petix & Botte Co Sells 215 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Petix & Botte Co reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of AAPL opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.16.
View Our Latest Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.