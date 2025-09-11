Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $142.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and sold 18,586 shares worth $2,389,145. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 113,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.