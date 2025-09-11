Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Strong-Buy” Rating

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Evan Roberts sold 45,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $1,445,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 727,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,131.36. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $33,478.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 136,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,338.42. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,292 shares of company stock worth $3,295,323 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Phreesia by 332.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Phreesia by 128.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Phreesia by 184.2% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

