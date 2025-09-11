Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $102.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

