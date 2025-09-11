Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut BXP from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BXP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.56.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. BXP has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,464.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BXP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of BXP by 67.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

