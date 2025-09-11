Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $985.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%.The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

