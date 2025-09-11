POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.93 and traded as high as $51.82. POSCO shares last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 139,336 shares.

PKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). POSCO had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in POSCO by 8.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $7,814,000.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

