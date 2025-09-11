Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.13.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

