Public Policy’s (PPHC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 target price on the stock.

Public Policy Price Performance

Shares of LON PPHC opened at GBX 184.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.04. Public Policy has a 1-year low of GBX 128.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 185. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.48 million and a P/E ratio of -877.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20.

Get Public Policy alerts:

About Public Policy

(Get Free Report)

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC.

Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.