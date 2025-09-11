PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.14% from the company’s current price.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $369.87 million, a PE ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $370,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,914 shares of company stock worth $3,931,133 in the last ninety days. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $379,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

