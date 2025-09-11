Q4 Earnings Estimate for BBCP Issued By DA Davidson

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONCRETE PUMPING in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONCRETE PUMPING’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get CONCRETE PUMPING alerts:

CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. CONCRETE PUMPING had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.65%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. CONCRETE PUMPING has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CONCRETE PUMPING from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised CONCRETE PUMPING to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONCRETE PUMPING presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on BBCP

CONCRETE PUMPING Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $369.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.13. CONCRETE PUMPING has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

CONCRETE PUMPING announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONCRETE PUMPING

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

CONCRETE PUMPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONCRETE PUMPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONCRETE PUMPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.