Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading 12.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 16,747,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 599,967% from the average daily volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Up 12.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.