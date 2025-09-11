Raymond James Financial Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $38.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.96.

Par Pacific stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -118.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,007.31. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $180,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.45. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,954 shares of company stock worth $796,308. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 586,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 681,190 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 296,536 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

