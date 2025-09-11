Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Delek US by 96.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Delek US by 238.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 528,400 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,728,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 1,548.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 77.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

