Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.