Raymond James Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNTH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.46. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2,364.56%. On average, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,499,931 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,547.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 48,173 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

