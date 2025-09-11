Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDDT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.58.

Reddit Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.40. Reddit has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total value of $6,732,651.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,326,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,952,251.95. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,777 shares of company stock worth $92,101,216 in the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

