Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.6667.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.78%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

