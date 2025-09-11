Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

