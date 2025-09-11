Reliance (NYSE:RS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.80.

Get Reliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Reliance

Reliance Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $292.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Reliance has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $9,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 567.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Reliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.