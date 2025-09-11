Rep. Laura Friedman Sells The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Representative Laura Friedman (D-California) recently sold shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on September 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney stock on August 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROTH IRA” account.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Friedman

Laura Friedman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 30th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Friedman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 30th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Laura Friedman was born in New York and lives in Glendale, California. Friedman earned a B.A. from the University of Rochester, New York, in 1988. Her career experience includes working as a producer and head of development in the entertainment industry and as a small business owner selling antiques and decorative arts. Friedman served on the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, as past president of the Independent Cities Association, as a board member of the Southern California Association of Governments, and on the Glendale Design Review Board. She was elected to the Glendale City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2013. She served as mayor of Glendale from 2011 to 2012.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.